Asian Games: Ancy Sojan Wins Silver In Long Jump; Harita Bhadra Bags Bronze In Women's 200m

India's Ancy Sojan came within touching distance of Asian Games gold in the women's long jump on Sunday, only to be edged out by a stunning late effort from China's Huang Yingying, who snatched the title with her final big leap.

Sojan, who had led the competition for much of the final, produced a best effort of 6.53 metres on her fifth attempt. Sojan's 6.53m leap looked set to keep her on course for gold, but Yingying produced the decisive moment with a 6.55m effort, soaring past the Indian to snatch the title.

The mark appeared strong enough to put her in contention for the top spot, but Yingying responded with a 6.55m jump to move past the Indian and claim the gold.

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Sojan's silver added to India's medal tally in athletics, while compatriot Shaili Singh narrowly missed the podium after finishing fourth.

Singh recorded a best jump of 6.42m, but China's Mengyi Tan moved into third place with a 6.46m effort.

The women's 200m final also brought a podium finish for India, with Harita Bhadra winning the bronze medal after clocking 23.20 seconds. Bhadra finished just 0.01 seconds ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who crossed the line in 23.21 seconds.

Singapore's Shanti Pereira took the gold in a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie secured silver in 22.93 seconds.

India's other finalist, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

The long jump final went down to the final stages, with Sojan's 6.53m effort giving her the lead before Yingying produced the decisive 6.55m jump.

The result meant India finished with one silver and one bronze from the two events, while Shaili narrowly missed out on a second long-jump medal for the country.

(With PTI inputs)

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