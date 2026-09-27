Boeing Detects Software Issue With MAX Planes; May Impact Automated Flight Guidance System

Boeing has found a software flaw in some 737 MAX aircraft that could interrupt automated flight guidance if pilots abandon a landing and make a second approach, leading the company to develop a permanent software fix.

The problem may occur when a pilot executes a go-around and the aircraft is then flown along an approach route different from the one initially entered into the system.

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Boeing has advised operators to follow existing procedures, including resetting the system after a missed approach, as a precaution.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company had informed all 737 operators about the issue last month and reinforced procedures for safely managing situations in which pilots may experience reduced automation during landing.

“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Boeing engineers are now working on a software update to permanently address the problem.

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The issue is relevant for Indian airlines, which operate a sizable fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Air India Express has around 53 737 MAX planes, while Akasa Air operates about 43.

Akasa Air said it was in close coordination with Boeing and that the issue had no impact on the safety of its operations.

“Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements,” an airline spokesperson said.

The airline did not, however, clarify whether any of its aircraft were directly affected by the software issue. Air India Express did not immediately respond to queries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also did not immediately respond to questions on whether it was reviewing the issue or considering any advisory for Indian airlines.

Globally, Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft.

The development comes just days after Airbus flagged a separate quality issue involving the surface-protection coating on the fuselage of a significant number of A321neo aircraft. Around a dozen A321neos operated by IndiGo are reportedly affected by that issue.

(With PTI inputs)

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