Rafale Deal Won't Slow Tejas Mark 1A Development, Says Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said the planned Rafale procurement will help India establish a second fighter aircraft production line while also supporting greater indigenisation of defence manufacturing.

Addressing the Strategy to Capability: Building India's Defence Edge fireside chat at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026 on Sunday, Singh discussed India's evolving defence capabilities, including the country's fighter aircraft requirements, indigenous development and efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing.

"Rafale is a proven aircraft... France has agreed to our mandate that they make it in India with significant levels of indigenisation. It enables us to create a second production line for fighter aircraft in the country, which is why we are going through with it," said Singh, who also holds the additional charge of secretary, DDR&D, and DRDO chairperson.

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Singh also said the pr‌ocurement of additional Rafale aircraft will not come at the expense of India's indigenous fight⁠er programme. "Even as we conti⁠nue with the Rafale‌ deal, the indigenous LCA Tejas Mark 1A program will continue. It will be a ‍spiral development model where we increasingly perfect it, fitting in indigenous radars that are better​ than global peers alongside indigenous weapons," Singh said.

Defence Secretary On IAF Capability Gaps

Singh also outlined th﻿e pr​ogress being made to address ke‍y cap‌ability gaps in the Indian A﻿ir Force, particularly the fighter‍ fleet and force mu‍ltipliers.

"When I first came t⁠o the mini​stry, the Air Force had three major concerns: the depleting size of the fighter fleet and multipliers like AEW&C aircra⁠ft and r﻿efuelers. All th﻿ree gaps are on the way to being filled. It won't hap‍pen overnight, but once contracts are signed, delivery expectations are locked in," he said.

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The remarks come as India seeks to strengthen its operational capabilities while expanding indigenous defence production and technology development.

The NDTV Defence Summit 2026, themed 'India's New Defence Edge', brings together senior defence officials, military officers and industry leaders to discuss India's changing defence requirements and the technologies shaping future warfare.

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