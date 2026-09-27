Large-Scale Electronics PLI Beneficiaries Get Rs 19,091-Crore Incentives, Draw Rs 20,580-Crore Investment

India's large-scale electronics manufacturing sector has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the government's Production Linked Incentive programme, receiving Rs 19,090.98 crore in incentives through June 2026.

According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, companies covered under the large-scale electronics manufacturing scheme have made Rs 20,580.20 crore in investments so far.

The government introduced the PLI programme in 2020 across 14 sectors to strengthen domestic manufacturing, attract investments, expand exports and reduce dependence on imports. The schemes carry a combined approved outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

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Under the framework, eligible companies receive financial incentives based on incremental sales over a specified base year.

Electronics PLI Drives Mobile Manufacturing

The large-scale electronics manufacturing scheme was specifically designed to build India's mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem. Thirty-two companies have been approved as beneficiaries under the programme.

The scheme, originally planned for five years through 2024-25, was extended by another year until 2025-26.

India has since strengthened its position as a major mobile manufacturing hub. Smartphone exports surged to around $30 billion in 2025-26, compared with $5.5 billion in 2021-22.

Overall, the government has disbursed Rs 36,754 crore across PLI schemes since their launch in 2020 through June 30, 2026.

The pharmaceutical sector received the second-highest allocation at Rs 6,662 crore, followed by food products at Rs 3,271.44 crore and automobiles and auto components at Rs 3,174.15 crore.

The figures underline the growing role of PLI incentives in expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, particularly in electronics, while supporting India's push towards higher exports and lower import dependence.

(With PTI inputs)

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