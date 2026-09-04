India Rainfall 24% Below Normal As Of Sept 4; Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana Among Worst-Hit States

India has recorded below-normal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season so far, with several regions reporting significant deficits, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a subdivision-wise rainfall distribution document released by the IMD's Hydromet Division in New Delhi on Friday, the weather agency said India had recorded a 24% rainfall deficit as of September 4. Meanwhile, the country recorded a 13% deficit in rainfall from June 1 to September 4.

As of September 4, cumulative rainfall across the country stood at 5.2 mm against the normal 6.8 mm. Meanwhile, for the period from June 1 to September 4 the cumulative rainfall across the country stood at 629.7 mm against the normal 727.9 mm.

The rainfall situation has been particularly weak in the southern peninsula. The region recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 5.1 mm on September 4, marking a 64% deficit.

Among the worst-hit areas, Kerala and Mahe recorded a 94% rainfall deficit, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Rayalaseema recorded a 89% and 81% deficit respectively.

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Southern Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep recorded a 79% deficit, meanwhile Telangana was at 72% and Coastal Karnataka was 70% below normal. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal recorded a 15% deficit.

The East and Northeast India region also remained significantly below normal, with cumulative rainfall 48% below the average. Jharkhand recorded the highest deficit at 90%, while Gangetic West Bengal followed at 74% deficit and Arunachal Pradesh at 67% deficit.

Assam and Meghalaya recorded a 20% deficit, while Bihar had the lowest deficit of 5% as of September 4.

In contrast, Central India was only 6% below normal. With Saurashtra and Kutch at 99%, Marathwada at 97%, Odisha receiving 96% deficit, and Gujarat Region at 95% deficit.

West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh have received a surplus of 213% and 136% on September 4.

The IMD data also showed that 18 of the country's meteorological subdivisions were in the deficient rainfall category, while 17 recorded normal rainfall during the period.

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