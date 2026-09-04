PM Modi Congratulates Giorgia Meloni On Becoming Longest Serving Postwar Italian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy's post-World War II history.

Praising her leadership on social media, PM Modi noted that the milestone reflects the public's confidence in her administration while highlighting her role in advancing bilateral relations.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," said Modi.

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He further added, "Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries."

"My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead."

PM Meloni's journey in office

Meloni's conservative administration officially became Italy's longest-serving uninterrupted government since World War II on Thursday, reaching 1,413 days in office.

With this milestone, Meloni surpassed the previous post-war stability record set by the late Silvio Berlusconi between 2001 and 2005. The achievement marks a significant moment of political continuity for a nation historically characterised by frequent changes in leadership and short-lived governing coalitions, as per NDTV.

When Giorgia Meloni took office in October 2022 as Italy's first female prime minister, her appointment was met with sharp unease across European capitals and financial markets.

Throughout her tenure, Meloni has maintained steadfast support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion, aligned closely with European Union institutions, and strictly enforced fiscal discipline. On the global stage, her personal relationship with US President Donald Trump has emerged as one of her most formidable foreign policy assets, strengthening Italy's influence in transatlantic diplomacy.

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With her eyes set on the next general elections scheduled for late 2027, Meloni aims to achieve a full, uninterrupted five-year term under a single government.

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