India Playing Its Role In West Asia Crisis, Can't Be Paralysed, Says Niti Aayog VC

At the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, energy security and competitive power pricing emerged as key priorities, with policymakers stressing that India must remain focused on its growth agenda despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia and other geopolitical uncertainties.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India was playing its role amid the West Asia tensions but "cannot be paralysed" by the crisis, underlining the need to maintain momentum on economic growth and development priorities.

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The high-level meeting, attended by Chief Ministers of all 28 states, Union Ministers and senior policymakers, devoted significant attention to energy affordability, manufacturing and human development.

Lahiri said several Chief Ministers, along with PM Modi, discussed ways to make energy prices more competitive to support economic growth and industrial expansion.

Participants also deliberated on expanding rooftop solar installations across schools, hospitals and public institutions, while addressing subsidy-related challenges to ensure long-term sustainability.

Nuclear energy figured prominently in the discussions as India looks to diversify its energy mix and meet rising power demand.

NITI Aayog Member Abhay Karandikar highlighted the growing role of private sector participation in the nuclear ecosystem following recent policy initiatives and pointed to increasing investments in data centres, which are expected to drive electricity demand further.

The meeting also underscored the importance of next-generation manufacturing, with the Prime Minister emphasising the sector's growing role in India's development strategy.

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Beyond energy, employment and skilling were major discussion points.

Lahiri said that industries frequently raise concerns about the shortage of skilled workers and stressed the need for demand-driven skill development programmes designed in consultation with industry.

NITI Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba said discussions over the last two years have become more focused, with this year's deliberations centred on human development, including health and education outcomes.

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