IMD Warns Of Rain, Winter-Like Chill On Rare Western Disturbance In March

A rare weather system has brought back a winter-like chill across many parts of Northern India in March, surprising people who were already preparing for summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued what many are calling a “sweater weather” alert as temperatures drop and unseasonal rain spreads across regions.

The sudden change is due to a strong western disturbance moving across north and central India. This system has created clouds, rain, thunderstorms and even snowfall in some hill areas. It has also caused a sharp fall in temperature, making the weather feel like winter again.

In cities like Delhi and parts of north India, people woke up to cooler mornings and cloudy skies. Light rain and strong winds have brought relief from the recent heat, but also confusion as March usually marks the start of warmer days.

Also Read: IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alerts As Heavy Rain, Storms Expected Across India — Check Forecast

The IMD has warned that this weather pattern will continue for a few days. Rain, lightning and gusty winds are expected in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab. Some areas may also see hailstorms and strong winds reaching up to 50–70 kmph.

This unusual weather has also affected daily life. In some places, dust storms and sudden rain have caused traffic problems and disrupted flights. Farmers have been asked to stay alert as crops ready for harvest could be damaged by rain or hail.

Weather experts say such strong western disturbances are not common at this time of year. This system has a long stretch across the region, which makes it more powerful and capable of bringing wide rainfall.

Interestingly, this shift comes after fears of an early and intense summer. The recent rain and cool winds have slowed the rise in temperature for now. However, experts say this is only a short break and warmer conditions may return soon.

Also Read: Weather Alert: IMD Warning For Thundershowers In Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar — Check Forecast

While the north braces for the western disturbance, northeast India will continue to experience persistent pre-monsoon activity independent of this system. Heavy rain is likely to lash Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where moisture levels remain elevated. Residents are advised to keep an eye out for weather advisories, and check for immediate impacts on transportation as the change in weather is expected to cause disruptions.

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