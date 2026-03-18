IIFCL Recruitment 2026: Application Opens For 37 Vacancies — How To Apply?

The Indian Infrastructure Finance Corporation Ltd has announced its hiring notification for 2026, welcoming applications for Grade A assistant manager and Grade B manager roles. The announcement was made on March 18, 2026, with online applications commencing today and remaining open until April 10, 2026.

The recruitment initiative encompasses a total of 37 openings across two categories. Out of these, 33 positions are designated for assistant manager roles, while four are allocated for managerial positions. All appointments will be conducted on a regular basis as part of efforts to enhance the organization's workforce.

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Application process deadline for IIFCL 2026

The application period commenced on March 18, 2026, and will end on April 10, 2026. Applicants must finalize the whole process digitally within the designated time. This entails registration, entering information, and payment of application charges.

Applications submitted past the deadline will not be considered. Aspirants need to visit the official website to execute the outlined procedure and upload all required documentation.

Follow these steps to apply for IIFCL recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the Official Site: Go to www.iifcl.in.

Step 2: Find Career Section: Head to "Career" or "Recruitment" to discover the latest job openings.

Step 3: Registration: Click on "Click here for New Registration" and enroll using a valid email and mobile number.

Step 4: Complete Form & Upload Documents: Fill out the application form with personal and academic details. Upload necessary documents, photo, signature, left thumbprint, and a handwritten declaration.

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Step 5: Submit & Make Payment: Review the application form to check for mistakes, pay the fee online, and submit.

Step 6: Download Application: Save and print the completed application for future reference.

Selection process for IIFCL recruitment 2026

The hiring procedure includes several evaluation phases aimed at determining candidates' qualifications and professional requirements. The initial step entails preliminary vetting to confirm credentials and the information provided, after which narrowed-down candidates proceed to the written assessment.

The written evaluation will measure numerical proficiency, English language capabilities, logical reasoning, awareness of current events, and specialized subjects like project financing and risk management. Those who pass will undergo a behavioral evaluation concentrating on personality attributes, interpersonal skills, and decision-making capabilities.

The concluding phase of the selection procedure is the interview, during which candidates' professional knowledge, experience, and overall appropriateness for the position will be assessed prior to final selections being made.

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