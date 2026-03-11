Indian Navy To Open Applications For Agniveer 2027: How To Apply? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

The Indian Navy will soon be opening applications for the roles of Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR, and SSS (Medical) Sailor for 2027. Applications need to be submitted on the official website.

The application period will be active from March 14 to April 6, with a correction window available for two days on April 10 and 11. The examination is tentatively planned for May, and the results are likely to be released in June.

Educational Requirements:

For Agniveer MR, a minimum 50% in Class 10 is necessary. For Agniveer SSR, candidates must have cleared Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics or done a three-year diploma with at least 50% marks.

For Agniveer SSR (Medical), candidates need to have Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, achieving a minimum score of 50%.

For age criteria, applicants must refer to the official notification, as the age requirements vary for each position.

Follow these steps to apply online for Agniveer 2027

Step 1: Applicants must navigate to the official website - joinindianarmy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by providing essential information and forming login credentials.

Step 3: Fill in personal, educational, and contact information in the application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents, signatures, and photographs.

Step 5: Select the desired exam city and submit the application online.

Candidates must review the application and ensure registration is completed before the deadline.

Exam pattern and marking system

The recruitment exam for Agniveer positions is typically held as a computerised examination (CBT). According to the regulations, the written test consists of 100 points, with each accurate answer earning one point. There is a penalty for incorrect responses, with 0.25 points deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who succeed in the written test are selected for the subsequent phase, which entails physical fitness assessments and medical examinations, culminating in the final merit list.

Tenure for selected candidates

Agniveers will serve in the military for a duration of four years. After their tenure ends, some recruits might be retained in the forces depending on performance and needs. The others receive the Seva Nidhi financial package along with skill certificates that could assist them in seeking employment in civilian industries.

