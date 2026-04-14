ICSE Result 2026 Date: Class 10 Results Expected Soon; Check How To Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 anytime soon in April 2026.

As per the past timeline of CISCE, the results are likely to be announced in the last week of this month. However, the board has not yet announced the official date for the ICSE Class 10th result 2026.

Once the results are made public, students who appeared for the board examination can view and download the CISCE results from the official website cisce.org. They have to enter their credentials, view the results and print them for future use. In addition to that, they can also obtain their mark sheet, passing certificate, and other important documents via DigiLocker.

ICSE Class 10 Results 2026: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination's official results website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘ICSE class 10th result 2026' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window appears where candidates need to enter the UID, Course Code, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Once done, click on the ‘Show Result' option to view the CISCE board ICSE results 2026.

Step 5: In no time, your result for the ICSE class 10th will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Save a copy of your result and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be OUT Today? Steps To Check On CBSE Website, Digilocker

ICSE Class 10 Results 2026: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open your SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type ICSE<Space><Seven-digit Unique Id> in the given format.

Step 3: Send this message to 09248082883.

Step 4: Within some time, the student will receive their ICSE Class 10 results as a text message.

ICSE Class 10 Results 2026: How To Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in or download the Digilocker app.

Step 2: Register yourself if you aren't a previous user and sign in to the application after the results are out.

Step 3: Now, find and select the ICSE Result 2026 option.

Step 4: Then, click on the link for ICSE Result 2026.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and hit the submit button.

Step 6: Once done, your ICSE Class 10 Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

ALSO READ | MP Board Class 12 Results On April 15 - Check Timing, How To Download Marksheet

The council conducted the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board examinations from February 17 to March 30, 2026, at various exam centres. To qualify for the board exams, students need to secure at least 33 per cent.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.