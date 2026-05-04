Hung Verdict in Tamil Nadu Election? Vijay's TVK May Move Winning Candidates To Resort For Security

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly counting enters a critical phase, the spectre of a shrunken mandate is looming large over Fort St George. With early trends pointing towards a possible hung verdict, actor‑turned‑politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has reportedly activated a high‑stakes Plan B to protect its winning candidates from poaching.

In a move that signals the erosion of the traditional Dravidian duopoly, TVK has made elaborate arrangements to house its victorious candidates at a private resort in Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram.

The facility, capable of accommodating over 100 people, has reportedly been pre‑booked as a high‑security safe house. The strategy, often referred to as resort politics, is aimed at maintaining party cohesion and preventing rival camps from offering inducements if the final tally throws up a tight contest.

The Panaiyur Directive

This defensive manoeuvre follows a firm directive issued by Vijay during a May 2 strategy meeting at TVK's Panaiyur headquarters. The party chief is said to have instructed candidates to report to the headquarters immediately after being declared winners, advising them not to go anywhere else.

Beyond physical containment, TVK has also mobilised its legal apparatus. Aadhav Arjuna, the party's general secretary for election management, has submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India seeking enhanced security at counting centres to prevent any law‑and‑order disruptions during the final stages of counting.

DMK Remains Defiant

Despite mounting tension, the ruling DMK continues to project confidence. Party spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan dismissed speculation of a hung assembly, asserting that the DMK is headed for a decisive victory.

Downplaying the so‑called Vijay factor, Dharanidharan termed the actor's political entry a hobby. Citing internal surveys, he claimed Chief Minister M K Stalin remains the most preferred leader with support ranging between 40 and 55 percent, adding that he does not believe projections indicating a TVK surge.

As margins tighten across key constituencies, the central question remains unresolved: will the Thalapathy factor trigger a historic realignment, or will the DMK's organisational strength prevail? With Mahabalipuram poised to host the next act of this unfolding drama, counting day is far from over.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: TVK To Beat AIADMK, DMK In High Stakes Battle?

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