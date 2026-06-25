Hub and Spoke Flights To Commence Flights From Six More Cities In Six Weeks: Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said flights under the Hub and Spoke model will commence from six more Indian cities in six weeks as Air India is set to operate the first such service from Varanasi.

The model, that seeks to make India a global aviation hub, will enable seamless connectivity between Tier-II and Tier-III airports with international destinations.

Passengers arriving from smaller cities will be routed through major hub airports such as Delhi for onward international connections.

On Thursday, Naidu did the ceremonial inauguration of the first Hub and Spoke model flight at the airport in Varanasi. He also handed over boarding passes to a few passengers.

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The inaugural 'Easy Connect' service, flight AI1111, is scheduled to depart from Varanasi at 9.30 am with international passengers on the flight connecting onward from Delhi to nine overseas destinations, including Dubai, Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Phuket.

Air India is introducing 'Easy Connect' flights under the model.

The airline's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said 'Easy Connect' flights would be extended to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities in the coming months.

'Easy Connect' flights will enable travellers from cities beyond major hubs to drop baggage and complete immigration at the origin airport and travel seamlessly to overseas destinations.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the Hub and Spoke model would benefit Tier II and Tier III cities as well as help create more job opportunities and attract investments.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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