Air India Launches 'Basic Fare' For Economy Class, Unbundles Complimentary Meals

In a bid to cater to budget-conscious travellers and offer greater flexibility in ticket pricing, theTata-owned Air India on Tuesday introduced a new 'Basic' fare category for Economy Class passengers on select domestic routes.

The new fare option provides a lower-cost travel alternative with fewer bundled services, while expanding customer choice across the airline's domestic network.

Under the Basic fare, passengers will receive a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance and complimentary tea or coffee service.

However, complimentary meals will not be included as part of the ticket.

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"The introduction of Basic fare reflects Air India's pro-consumer approach, recognising that different travellers have different preferences," the airline said in a statement.

The latest offering expands Air India's fare portfolio, which already includes the Value, Classic and Flex categories launched in 2024 to streamline booking choices and provide travellers with different levels of flexibility and bundled benefits.

While those fare categories continue to include complimentary meals and additional bundled services, the Basic fare offers a more unbundled and lower-cost alternative.

Passengers opting for the basic fare can still pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure, with vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain and diabetic meal options available.

Air India said any pre-booked meal will either be transferred to an alternative flight in case of schedule changes or refunded if unavailable.

Currently, the Basic fare is available only through Air India's direct booking channels, including its website, mobile application, contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

The airline said it will evaluate customer feedback during the pilot phase before deciding on a broader rollout of the new fare category.

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