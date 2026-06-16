RBI Is Hiring Young Professionals: Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Stipend On Offer — Check Eligibility

For 12 Young Professional (YP) jobs across a variety of policy, technology, research, and financial-sector disciplines, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened online applications. Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh, reported Business Today.

The engagement is intended to give young professionals "hands-on experience in the functioning of the Reserve Bank" and the chance to work on short- to medium-term policy-related assignments at its Central Office divisions in Mumbai, according to an RBI notification.

Applications must be submitted by July 6, 2026.

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The RBI has announced one position each in Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk, Policy Analytics (Department of Supervision), Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance, Credit Risk Analytics & Regulatory Policy, Payment Ecosystem, Policy and Research in Domestic & Cross-Border Payment Systems and Policy and Research (DEPR).

In total, 12 positions are available, which include one each in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, Data Analysis, Financial Markets, Data Analytics and Policy Research

A set monthly stipend of Rs 1,50,000 will be given to selected candidates, subject to any applicable tax deductions.

"The YP will not be eligible for any other allowances/benefits," the RBI said.

Mumbai will be the location of engagement and duty reporting. Depending on the position, different educational requirements apply.

For Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk, A postgraduate degree in cyber security, information security, computer science, information technology, data science, artificial intelligence, or a similar field is required of candidates.

Candidates applying for the post of Policy Analytics (Department of Supervision) should hold a Master's degree in Statistics or Data Science or a B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology, while for Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance candidates should hold a Master's degree or postgraduate degree in areas like Climate Change Studies, Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Climate Finance, Sustainability Studies, Economics, Finance, Statistics, Econometrics, Data Science, Analytics, Public Policy, Disaster Management, Natural Resource Management, or similar quantitative disciplines.

For the post of Credit Risk Analytics & Regulatory Policy it is necessary to have a master's degree in economics, econometrics, statistics, finance, mathematics, data science, financial engineering, or similar quantitative fields.

In the Payment Ecosystem post, eligible candidates must have either a postgraduate degree in Economics, Statistics, Finance, Commerce, Public Policy or Data Science; a B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech degree, or Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification.

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For Policy and Research in Domestic & Cross-Border Payment Systems applicants must possess a postgraduate degree in Economics, Statistics, Finance, Commerce, Public Policy or Data Science; or a B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech degree, or Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification.

Policy and Research (DEPR) post requires a master's degree or doctorate in economics, and candidates must have completed at least one course in mathematics, statistics, or econometrics during their master's program.

Candidates applying for Artificial Intelligence post must have a postgraduate, technical, or professional degree in artificial intelligence, computer science, public policy, data science, or a similar field is required of applicants.

Quantum Technology post requires a postgraduate, technical, or professional degree in quantum computing, physics, electronics, computer science, or technology policy.

The RBI said online applications for the Young Professional positions will be accepted until July 6, 2026. The programme is designed to give young professionals exposure to the central bank's policy and operational work while contributing to specialised assignments across emerging and critical sectors.

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