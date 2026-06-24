Air India Flight From Delhi 'Marginally Infringes' Into Pakistani Airspace; Probe Ordered

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Amritsar briefly infringed Pakistani airspace while executing a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22, the airline said in a statement.

The incident involved flight AI479 and occurred during the aircraft's approach to Amritsar, according to the carrier.

"The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," Air India said.

The Tata Group-owned airline said the matter has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being examined internally.

"The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline added.

(This is a developing story)

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