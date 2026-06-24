MEA Says Passport Is A Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship. What It Means

Passport is not a citizenship certificate but a travel document issued by the Government of India to facilitate international travel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

This means that while the passport establishes the holder's nationality before foreign authorities, it does not serve as conclusive proof of citizenship in every legal context.

On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, the MEA officials highlighted the distinction between a passport's role as a travel facilitator and the legal determination of citizenship.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of the fact that passports are issued after verification of multiple supporting documents, including birth certificates, Aadhaar, educational records and other government-issued documents.

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Travel Vs Citizenship

Therefore, a passport is based on an assessment of citizenship eligibility rather than being the original document that creates or conclusively proves citizenship. Under Indian law, citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, which determines citizenship through birth, descent, registration or naturalisation.

Documents establishing birth details and parental lineage remain key factors in determining citizenship, particularly under the amended provisions introduced after 1987 and 2004.

The Supreme Court has held that Aadhaar is an identity document and not proof of citizenship. Similarly, voter ID primarily establishes identity, age and residence for electoral purposes.

Notably, every Indian passport remains the property of the Government of India and can be surrendered if required under law.

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