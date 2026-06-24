HAL-GE Talks On Track, F414 Pricing Dispute Unrelated — Exclusive

Talks between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and GE Aerospace on the F414 fighter jet engine programme continue to progress as planned, with sources dismissing reports of a deadlock and stating that negotiations are moving in the right direction.

Sources told NDTV Profit that concerns around the F414 engine pricing and commercial terms reported earlier are not related to the ongoing HAL-GE discussions.

The issues may instead be linked to separate discussions involving the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

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The clarification comes after reports suggested that negotiations over GE's F414 engine had slowed due to differences on pricing, technology transfer and local manufacturing arrangements, raising concerns over possible cost escalation and timelines for India's future fighter aircraft programmes.

Sources told NDTV Profit that the negotiations between HAL and GE continue to move forward, with discussions covering key aspects of the engine programme, including supply arrangements, production plans and future requirements.

The F414 engine is critical for India's fighter aircraft roadmap, as it has been selected to power the Tejas Mk-2 and is also planned for the AMCA programme and the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter project.

The engine supply remains important for HAL's aircraft production plans, particularly as delays in engine deliveries had earlier affected Tejas Mk-1A timelines.

HAL has maintained that deliveries of Tejas Mk-1A aircraft are expected to begin after completion of integration and testing activities.

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The reported concerns around pricing had raised questions over the overall cost of the programme, with earlier reports suggesting differences over engine pricing, technology transfer and establishment of manufacturing facilities in India.

However, sources now indicate that HAL's negotiations with GE Aerospace remain on track and there is no immediate disruption to the planned F414 engine programme.

The development is closely watched as engine availability remains a key factor for India's indigenous fighter aircraft manufacturing plans and future defence production targets.

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