Historic Milestone! PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Head Of Government, Surpasses Pawan Chamling

In a historic milestone in Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country.

The Prime Minister surpassed Pawan Kumar Chamling, who held office as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days.

Today, Modi completes 8,931 days in public office as head of government.

"Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X.

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Stating that pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi, Rajnath Singh said, "From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

Narendra Modi first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and continued in the role until May 21, 2014, before becoming the Prime Minister.

He also secured victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

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In February, Modi crossed the massive milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, making him the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.

Prime Minister Modi joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade.

Among major global leaders, Modi now has the highest number of Instagram followers. He has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump on the social media platform.

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