PM Modi, UAE President Discuss Strait Of Hormuz, West Asia — 'Will Work For Early Restoration Of Peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the current situation in West Asia amid ongoing US-Israel and Iran war.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia," said Modi in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Modi added that both India and UAE will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region.

Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings.



We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2026

Last week, the Prime Minister spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Middle East has been on the boil ever since US and Israel launched joint air strikes on Iran, escalating conflict in the regions.

Over the last few week, Modi also spoke to leaders from West Asia, including from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran.

Gulf Countries such as UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, have found themselves in the thick of the cross fire. The war has resulted in loss of civilian lives in most of these countries, with UAE's capital city of Dubai being a prime target.

On Monday, fires triggered by strikes had prompted the airport aurthorities to suspend aircraft landings and other services.

ALSO READ: Ali Larijani: How Israel's 'Number One' Target Was Assassinated

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Israel claimed to have eliminated Iran's top security official Ali Larijani. His killing comes a week after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.

"This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani...Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters' assistants who are terrorising the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

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