Haryana State Board Releases HBSE Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 For January Session — How To Check

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana has published the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Improvement Result 2026 for the January session assessments. Candidates who participated in the Haryana Board Special Marks Enhancement exam 2025 can now access the HBSE 12th result 2026 for special improvement exams. The board has enabled the bseh.org.in result 2026 link.

As per the results, a total of 2,620 candidates took part in the Senior Secondary (Academic) examination, out of which 2,572 candidates elevated their scores. The recorded pass percentage stands at 99.96% for regular students and 100% for open school attendees.

ALSO READ | Haryana Board To Issue HBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2026 On Feb 17, Download At Official Website

Follow this guide to check & download HBSE Improvement Exam 2026

Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on 'main page'

Step 3: Click on "Result Live: Sr Secondary Examination (Special Improvement)" Jan - 2026 Exam Result" link

Step 4: Input roll number/registration number/or personal details

Step 5: Download the result in PDF format

HBSE improvement exam timetable

The HBSE 12th improvement exams took place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 14, 2026. Students aspiring to enhance their marks in subjects can participate in the examinations, which are administered in pen-and-paper format.

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Candidates' choices after clearing Class 12 examinations

Upon completion of the HBSE 12th exam, students have the opportunity to seek admission to colleges or universities according to their areas of interest and the eligibility requirements of their selected programmes.

Students from the Science stream can pursue degrees in Engineering, Medicine, or Architecture. Commerce students have the option to enroll in B.Com, BCA, or to undertake professional examinations such as CA, CS, and CMA. Those studying Humanities may opt for a BA program or consider a BA LLB if they are eager to embark on a professional career in law or related sectors.

Two board exam pattern

The Haryana Board of School Education will host two board examinations for grades 10 and 12. Interested students can submit their application forms between April 8 and April 12, 2026. Class 10 school pupils can apply by paying Rs. 1,250, while senior secondary applicants can apply by paying Rs. 1,300.

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