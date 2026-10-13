Gutka, Pan Masala Ban In Uttarakhand: What Government Order Says

The Uttarakhand government has imposed a statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine for one year, citing public health concerns.

The order was issued on October 13 by the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttarakhand, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the order, Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in food products.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read | Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala Containing Tobacco And Nicotine For One Year

The state government said these substances are widely used in products such as gutkha and pan masala, making restrictions necessary in the interest of public health.

The order invokes Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, which empowers the state Food Safety Commissioner to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of food articles across the state for a period of up to one year when considered necessary for public health.

Under the directive, the restrictions will remain in force for one year from the date of issuance. The prohibition covers products containing tobacco and nicotine that are available in the market across Uttarakhand.

The administration has circulated the order to senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Health Department, the Director General of Health and district authorities, for information and necessary action.

Also Read | FSSAI Bans Plastic Packaging For Pan Masala, Mandates Paper, Tin

Food safety and drug administration officials have also been directed to implement the order.

The move places Uttarakhand among states using food safety regulations to restrict the sale of tobacco- and nicotine-containing products such as gutkha and pan masala.

The order aims to curb the availability of these products across the state, with enforcement responsibilities extending to manufacturing, storage, distribution and retail sale for the duration of the ban.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.