Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Calls Out Air India For 'No Intimation' Flight Cancellation, Safety Issues

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has complained against Air India on social media, accusing the constant lapses and safety issues by the airline. In the past, Kej reported the inconvenience in the flight services with Air India several times on his social media account.

The Indian-American composer stated on social media account X, “Wow.. @airindia is at it again. Definitely the biggest scoundrels and cheats. Constant lapses, criminal negligence, crash, safety issues. Today my band is travelling to Delhi for a concert. We had business class ticket from Bengaluru on the 9.55am flight. I just arrived at the airport and was told with ZERO intimation that the flight is cancelled and I am moved to the 10pm flight.. without any assurance.”

Wow.. @airindia is at it again. Definitely the biggest scoundrels and cheats. Constant lapses, criminal negligence, crash, safety issues. Today my band is travelling to Delhi for a concert. We had business class ticket from Bengaluru on the 9.55am flight. I just arrived at the… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 19, 2026

While claiming the non-cooperative behaviour of the staff of the aviation company, he wrote, “Staff is not at all helpful, and there are no answers, reasons or any scope of discussion. How is this constantly allowed to happen.”

In the series of comments, he continued to reply in fury, “There are many people facing the same issue as me. Absolutely NO ONE received any intimation.”

In response, Air India said that the grievance had been taken care of, “Dear Mr. Kej, we've noted your concern and are reviewing this on priority. We're also exploring the best possible alternatives for you and will connect with you shortly to assist further.”

“A notification was sent to the registered contact details on the PNR. We have arranged the next available flight for you from Bengaluru to Delhi,” the statement added.

The singer though, said he didn't get any notification and he had evidence for the same, “No notification was sent to any of the registered numbers. My team members flying with me got notifications only after the flights were changed. So their phone numbers were obviously registered.”

He further wrote, “Also, up to 9am, the website was showing the flight was on schedule. We have screenshots of the same. So enough of the lying and excuses.”

No notification was sent to any of the registered numbers. My team members flying with me got notifications only after the flights were changed. So their phone numbers were obviously registered.



Also, up to 9am, the website was showing the flight was on schedule. We have… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 19, 2026

Reaction of X Users

Netizens were quick to respond equally on the post, as some supported the singer while others asked why he had booked Air India even after previous bad experiences.

One user posted, “Same thing happened to me - same flight. No communication about flight cancellation. When I asked why they are offering a late flight and at the same time an 11 am flight is available on their website, the person at the counter said "Sorry sir, it is overbooked" - which is illegal.”

While others asked, “Dude - why don't you realize that you should not travel by Air India. This is the 3rd or 4th time you are complaining on X. After few days you will again book Air India and come here and complain.”

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