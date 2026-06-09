Govt Identifies 197 Districts Most Vulnerable To El Nino Impact, Prepares Contingency Plan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the government has identified 197 districts across the country as most vulnerable to the impact of El Nino, adding that the ministry has prepared state-wise contingency plans.

The ministry is also running a nationwide awareness campaign — "Khet Bachao Abhiyan" — to reach out to farmers, he added.

"The concern about El Nino is always on my mind 24x7. Not definitive, but 197 districts are identified as most vulnerable," Chouhan told reporters. ​

The ministry is holding weekly meetings to assess the El Nino phenomenon and has stockpiled necessary agricultural inputs, including seeds, to respond swiftly if conditions worsen.

"We have prepared a contingency plan for each state. We will leave no stone unturned to tackle this," he said.

​El Nino is a climate phenomenon historically linked to weaker monsoons and heightened rainfall uncertainties — a concern that looms large this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the southwest monsoon at around 90 per cent of the long-period average, signalling a below-normal season.

Officials have warned that crop risks could escalate if El Nino conditions intensify in the latter half of the monsoon season. ​

The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 4 and is advancing northward. Current coverage stands at an estimated 20–30 per cent of the country, with full coverage expected around July 15.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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