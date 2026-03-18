GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati To Release Scores On March 19 — Check Steps To Download

IIT Guwahati, the host institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, is set to announce the results on March 19.

Students who participated in the nationwide examination can access their results online through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Various media sources suggest that the final answer keys are already accessible on the official GATE websites. However, IIT Guwahati has verified that these claims are fake and that the answer guides have yet to be uploaded on the official platforms gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Read Also: IIT Guwahati Releases Final Answer Key For GATE 2026: How To Download? Step-By Guid

Once published, candidates will need to log in using their enrollment ID or email ID along with their password to view the result. The scorecard, which candidates can download, will include essential information such as the candidate's scores, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, and the GATE score.

Furthermore, IIT Guwahati is also predicted to announce a subject-wise list of top performers who obtained all-India rank 1, as it does each year.

Follow These Steps to download GATE 2026 final answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official site: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Access the GOAPS candidate login section

Step 3: Input your enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and store it for later use

Read Also: IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets — Check Steps To Raise Objections

GATE Exam dates

The GATE 2026 exam was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. Each examination day consisted of two sessions, with the morning block taking place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test was administered in a computer-based format at various centers across India, encompassing a wide array of engineering and scientific fields.

In addition to graduate admissions, GATE scores are also extensively acknowledged by various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for hiring in engineering and technical roles. Numerous prominent government organisations utilise the GATE score as a filtering criterion for selecting candidates for interviews and subsequent phases of recruitment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.