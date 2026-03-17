IIT Guwahati Releases Final Answer Key For GATE 2026: How To Download? Step-By Guide

IIT Guwahati has published the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on its official portal gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Applicants can now view the GATE answer key 2026 by signing in with their enrollment ID and password. This year's examination took place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across various centers nationwide. Candidates can now estimate their anticipated scores before the results are released on March 19th.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets — Check Steps To Raise Objections

Applicants can follow the steps below to obtain the answer key

Step 1: Navigate to the official GATE 2026 website.

Step 2: Select the GATE Final Answer Key 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your login details, including Enrollment ID/Email ID and Password.

Step 4: Access the GATE response sheet and answer key.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for score calculation.

Result and eligibility status

On March 19, IIT Guwahati will initially unveil the candidates' marks, subject cutoff, and eligibility status; however, the comprehensive scorecards will not be available on that day. Officials have confirmed that the GATE scorecard will be accessible from March 27 to May 31.

Candidates will have the option to download their GATE 2026 scorecards until December 31, 2026, by submitting a fee of Rs 500 for each exam paper. Starting January 1, 2027, scorecards will no longer be distributed.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Answer Key Awaited: IIT Guwahati Yet To Release Provisional Key

GATE 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Access GATE 2026 Results



Step 1: Navigate to the GOAPS Portal at goaps.iitr.ac.in or the official GATE 2026 Website at gate2026.iitr.ac.in.



Step 2: Find and select the link labeled "GATE Result 2026."



Step 3: Enter your login information including Enrollment ID, password, and the verification code in the provided fields on the new page that appears.



Step 4: Click the Login button to retrieve your results.



Step 5: Download and review your GATE Result 2026 displayed on the screen.

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