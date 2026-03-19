GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati To Release Scores Shortly — Check Step-By-Step Guide

IIT Guwahati, the organising institution for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, is expected to announce the outcomes on March 19. Candidates who took part in the nationwide assessment can view their results online via the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Also Read | GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati To Release Scores On March 19 — Check Steps To Download

Follow these steps to check and download GATE 2026 result

After the results are announced, candidates need to sign in to the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal to view their scorecards.

Step 1. Navigate to the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2. On the main page, click on the link that states “GOAPS” or “GATE Result 2026”.

Step 3. Input your login details, including your Enrollment ID/Email Address and Password.

Step 4. Your GATE 2026 outcome will be shown on the display.

Step 5. Save the scorecard and print several copies for future reference during admissions and recruitment processes.

Also Read | IIT Guwahati Releases Final Answer Key For GATE 2026: How To Download? Step-By Guide

Cutoff marks for 2026

Based on the cutoff trends from the previous year, it is anticipated that the GATE 2026 CSE cutoff could fall between 30 and 24 marks for the general category. Conversely, the predicted GATE cutoff for the ECE division might be around 24 to 27 marks for the general category.

For admission into IIT, the GATE cutoff 2026 for ECE, EE, and CSE is likely to be higher, approximately between 70 to 80 marks, while for NIT, a minimum qualifying cutoff of above 60 may be necessary. Candidates who pass the GATE exam will be eligible for the counseling process. IIT Guwahati will not oversee the GATE counseling for 2026, which will occur through the CCMT and COAP websites.

GATE 2026 exam dates

The GATE 2026 examination occurred on Feb. 7, 8, 14, and 15. Each testing day featured two sessions, with the morning slot running from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon segment from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination was conducted in a computer-based format at numerous centers throughout India, covering a diverse range of engineering and scientific disciplines.

Besides facilitating graduate admissions, GATE scores are also widely recognised by various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment in engineering and technical positions. Several notable government organisations use the GATE score as a preliminary measure for shortlisting candidates for interviews and subsequent recruitment stages.

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