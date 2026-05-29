Flight Operations, Suburban Train Services Disrupted In Kolkata After Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms

Kolkata witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday afternoon, disrupting flight operations and suburban train services across parts of the city and adjoining districts of South Bengal while bringing relief from the intense heat.

Operations at Kolkata airport remained suspended for more than an hour after heavy rainfall and waterlogging affected both arrivals and departures of flights.

Train services on the Bongaon section of the Sealdah south suburban route were also hit after uprooted trees fell on overhead electric wires and railway tracks, railway officials said.

Several parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds during the afternoon hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies, with thunderstorms and intermittent rain likely to continue through the weekend and early next week.

The IMD has predicted maximum temperatures between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

On Thursday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, while the minimum settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels remained high at 93 per cent.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts of South Bengal, including West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Burdwan and Bankura, where heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph are likely.

Salt Lake recorded 44.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in South Bengal, while gusty winds were also reported from several neighbouring districts.

ALSO READ: Flights Impacted! IndiGo, Akasa Air, Delhi Airport Issue Advisory As Heavy Rains Disrupt Operations

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