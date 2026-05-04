Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Flight Operations Impacted: IndiGo Issues Advisory As Rain, Thunderstorms Hit Delhi—Check IMD Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms in the National Capital Region have impacted flight schedules, with Indigo cautioning passengers to check updates for delays

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Flight Operations Impacted: IndiGo Issues Advisory As Rain, Thunderstorms Hit Delhi—Check IMD Forecast

IndiGo issued an advisory on Monday saying its flight operations in Delhi were affected by continued adverse weather conditions as rain and thunderstorms battered the capital and parts of the National Capital Region. In a travel advisory posted on their official X handle, the airline warned passengers that extended wait times on the ground and on board could cause inconvenience and advised them to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

ALSO READ: India's Total Power Consumption Grows By 4% To 154 Billion Units In April

The advisory came as the India Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rains for Delhi over the next five days. The IMD said the city is likely to see partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies, along with spells of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

On May 4, wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in several areas, while some parts of the city could experience even stronger gusts of 50-60 kmph, touching 70 kmph later in the day.

The IMD's district-wise forecast shows that similar conditions are expected across North, South, East, West, Central and Shahdara districts, as well as in adjoining NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert: Above-Normal Temperatures Likely In Some Areas During May — Check IMD's Forecast

The forecast suggests the weather will remain unstable through May 5 and May 6, with a possibility of thunderstorms developing on the afternoon of May 6. On May 7, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy.

With the IMD placing the region under a weather alert, air passengers have been advised to plan for extra travel time and regularly monitor updates.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Mamata Banerjee Election Result Live: TMC Leader Claws Back Into Lead Over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee Election Result Live: TMC Leader Claws Back Into Lead Over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source