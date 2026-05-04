Flight Operations Impacted: IndiGo Issues Advisory As Rain, Thunderstorms Hit Delhi—Check IMD Forecast

IndiGo issued an advisory on Monday saying its flight operations in Delhi were affected by continued adverse weather conditions as rain and thunderstorms battered the capital and parts of the National Capital Region. In a travel advisory posted on their official X handle, the airline warned passengers that extended wait times on the ground and on board could cause inconvenience and advised them to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

Travel Advisory



Due to continued adverse weather conditions in #Delhi, flight operations are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.



For the most up-to-date flight… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 3, 2026

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The advisory came as the India Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rains for Delhi over the next five days. The IMD said the city is likely to see partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies, along with spells of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

On May 4, wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in several areas, while some parts of the city could experience even stronger gusts of 50-60 kmph, touching 70 kmph later in the day.

The IMD's district-wise forecast shows that similar conditions are expected across North, South, East, West, Central and Shahdara districts, as well as in adjoining NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

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The forecast suggests the weather will remain unstable through May 5 and May 6, with a possibility of thunderstorms developing on the afternoon of May 6. On May 7, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy.

With the IMD placing the region under a weather alert, air passengers have been advised to plan for extra travel time and regularly monitor updates.

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