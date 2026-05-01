India's Total Power Consumption Grows By 4% To 154 Billion Units In April

India's power consumption witnessed a 4.04% growth to 153.99 billion units (BU) in April compared to the year-ago period as unseasonal rains subdued power demand, especially in the first half of the month, according to official data.

The country's total power consumption was 148.01 BU in April 2025.

However, due to the rise in mercury level, which caused heat wave conditions, the power demand rose in the latter part of the month, and the peak power demand jumped to a record high of 256.11 GW last month from 235.32 GW in April 2025.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024.

According to the power ministry, peak power demand may hit 270 GW in the summer of 2026.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

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Experts said that power demand and consumption will further increase from May onwards, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh summer this year.

They said unseasonal rains, especially in the first half of April, kept a tab on rising mercury levels, and the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers was less than expected around the month.

They are of the view that heat wave conditions will prevail across the country during May and start abating only after Monsoon hits the Kerala coast in June. The Monsoon normally hits the Kerala coast on June 1 every year.

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