Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Five Workers Killed In Vizag Steel Plant As Molten Iron Spills

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Five Workers Killed In Vizag Steel Plant As Molten Iron Spills
Picture used for representational purpose only.
Photo by yasin hemmati on Unsplash

At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed in Visakhapatnam on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise. "We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: 'God Save Us If This How You Want Delhi To Live': HC To Centre Amid Gymkhana Row

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Apple WWDC 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Apple Event Online

Apple WWDC 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Apple Event Online

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source