Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Five Indian States Cross World Bank's Upper-Middle-Income Mark; Maharashtra Misses By Just $8

Five Indian states have crossed the World Bank's upper-middle-income benchmark, while Maharashtra misses the threshold by just $8. See the full list.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Five Indian States Cross World Bank's Upper-Middle-Income Mark; Maharashtra Misses By Just $8
Source: AI Generated
  • Delhi leads Indian states with $6,217 per capita income, above World Bank upper-middle benchmark
  • Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat also exceed the $4,636 upper-middle-income threshold
  • Maharashtra, Haryana, and Kerala narrowly miss the upper-middle-income cutoff by less than $30
What factors caused Punjab to drop in the income rankings?

Five Indian states and Union Territories have crossed the World Bank's upper-middle-income benchmark based on per capita income, even as India as a whole remains classified as a lower-middle-income economy.

The contrast highlights the sharply different economic realities within the country. India's Atlas-method per capita income stands at $2,760, well below the $4,636 threshold for entering the upper-middle-income category.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Delhi Leads, Karnataka And Telangana Follow

Delhi tops the rankings with per capita income of $6,217, followed by Karnataka at $5,579, Telangana at $5,407 and Tamil Nadu at $5,329. Gujarat, with per capita income of $4,734, also clears the World Bank benchmark.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Their income levels are now comparable with several upper-middle-income economies. Delhi's per capita income, for instance, is close to South Africa, Fiji and Mongolia, while Karnataka and Telangana are above countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

Three major states are within touching distance of the cutoff. Maharashtra, at $4,628, misses the mark by just $8. Haryana is $9 short at $4,627, while Kerala needs only another $26 to cross the threshold.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

At the other end of the spectrum, Bihar has the lowest per capita income among major states at $984. Uttar Pradesh follows at $1,403 and Jharkhand at $1,470.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The gap has widened despite economic progress across the country. The Gini coefficient measuring inequality between states rose from 0.230 in 1994-95 to 0.261 in 2025-26. The income gap between states at the 90th and 10th percentiles also widened from 2.38 times to 3.73 times.

There have also been major shifts in the rankings. Odisha and Uttar Pradesh had similar income levels three decades ago; Odisha now earns 75% more per capita. Assam's income is now 48% higher than Jharkhand's despite the two starting from similar levels.

Punjab, once the highest-earning large state in 1994-95, now has per capita income comparable to Rajasthan and trails seven other states.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped

Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source