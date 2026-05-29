First Electric Hydrofoil Flying Boat 'Candela P12' Launched In Mumbai: All You Need To Know

In a major push towards modernising its maritime infrastructure, the country's first electric hydrofoil "flying boat", the "Candela P12" was launched in Mumbai, which will enable a high-speed, eco-friendly transit option to the city.

Hi-tech flying boat service in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government introduced the hi-tech vessel to aggressively promote water transport, following a similar development path to Kerala. Developed by Swedish manufacturer Candela, the electric boat is now active in Mumbai's waters, according to media reports.

Routes and hydrofoil technology speciality

The flying boats will service two primary routes: from the Gateway of India to Alibaug, and from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves. The new service is designed to provide travellers with a faster, safer, and time-saving alternative to traditional commuter options.

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The vessel's defining feature is its advanced hydrofoil technology. Upon reaching a certain speed, the boat lifts entirely off the water's surface to float in the air. This drastically minimises water friction, allowing for a faster and smoother ride.

This specialised design also offers passengers relief from the rough jolts typical of traditional ocean travel. Because the hull glides above the waves, the journey is significantly more comfortable and relaxing.

Eco-friendly option

Additionally, the initiative serves as a major step towards environment's protection. The Candela P12 is fully electric, operating with zero emissions and producing no smoke or pollution. With the deployment of this clean technology, Mumbai marks a new, sustainable beginning for its urban water transport network, according to reports.

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