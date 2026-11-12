Elephant Goes On Rampage On Dehradun Road; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

A wild elephant went on a terrifying rampage on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway near Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where a motorcyclist miraculously survived after being knocked down and stepped on by the animal. The biker reportedly survived despite the elephant stepping on his chest and stomach twice.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday. A passing cab driver and several other bystanders recorded the encounter and subsequently shared the footage online which then gained traction.

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After stepping over the fallen motorcyclist, the elephant broke through the roadside railing and moved towards the adjoining forest area as can be seen in the videos. The incident was recorded by Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator who was passing through the area. He shared the video on his Facebook account at 3.46 am on November 12, and it quickly gained attention on social media after which it was subsequently shared on other platforms by other users, NDTV reported.

Reacting to the incident, Sharma said that while the route between Haridwar and Dehradun was easy to travel on, the situation on the road could be unpredictable because elephants often emerge unexpectedly. He also expressed amazement at the biker's survival, saying that the man was extremely lucky to have escaped such a dangerous encounter.

The stretch where the incident occurred is located near Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a protected forest in Uttarakhand known for its diverse wildlife, including wild elephants. NDTV reported that elephants are frequently spotted near roads in this region because of the highway's proximity to their natural habitat.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by motorists travelling through forest corridors, where encounters with wild animals can occur unexpectedly. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving through such stretches, particularly during early morning and night hours. Wildlife experts generally recommend maintaining a safe distance from elephants and avoiding attempts to approach, chase or provoke them.

The biker's identity and medical condition have not been independently established.

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