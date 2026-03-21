Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed on Saturday, March 21 in These States

After the crescent moon was not sighted in India on Thursday, prominent clerics have declared that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday (March 21). This was confirmed after the moon was sighted in the United Arab Emirates, which means that the Gulf nations celebrated the festival on March 20.

A prominent Islamic festival, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan or Ramzan. Ramadan is one of the holiest months in Islam, when Muslims everywhere fast for nearly 29-30 days from dusk till dawn. At the end of this month, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated after sighting the crescent Shawwal moon.

To mark Eid ul-Fitr, a public holiday is declared in India. This year, some states have declared a public holiday in advance on March 20, while others will be celebrating it on March 21.

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Due to the festival being a public holiday, banks, schools, colleges, government offices and other public institutions will remain closed on this date. As a result, the Reserve Bank of India has also clarified bank holidays for Eid celebrations.

Bank Holiday On March 21:

On March 21, the Eid holiday applies nationwide except in Kerala, Vijayawada and Himachal Pradesh, according to the RBI calendar. Only Kerala and Andhra Pradesh had announced an advance holiday on March 20.

March 21 is usually a working Saturday (third Saturday), but most banks across India will observe it as a holiday due to Eid.

On this day, physical branches will be closed in the affected states, but ATMs and online services will remain available as usual.

Also Read: Eid ul-Fitr Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Status To Share With Loved Ones

Full List Of Bank Holidays In March:

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in March 2026:

March 2 - Holika Dahan (Uttar Pradesh)

March 3 - Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan (Karnataka, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, among others.)

March 4 - Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day (Gujarat, MP, Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, among others)

March 13 - Chapchar Kut (Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir)

March 14 - Second Saturday

March 17 - Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu and Kashmir)

March 19 - Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, among others)

March 20 - Eid Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida (Kerala, Andhra Pradesh)

March 21 - Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/ Sarhul (All India except Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh)

March 26 - Shree Ram Navami (Gujarat, Karnataka, Chandigarh, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, among others)

March 27 - Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) (MP, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Kerala among others)

March 28 - Fourth Saturday

March 31 - Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti (Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, West Bengal, UP, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chattisgarh, among others.)

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 - Bank holiday on Sunday

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