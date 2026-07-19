e-PAN Scam Alert? Govt Warns Taxpayers Against Fake Download Emails

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit on Saturday warned the public against fraudulent emails asking recipients to download e-PAN cards, saying the messages are fake.

In a post on X, the agency urged people not to respond to suspicious emails, click on unknown links, or share financial or sensitive personal information through emails, phone calls or SMS.

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"Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card?" PIB Fact Check asked in its post, before clarifying: "This Email is #Fake."

As part of its advisory, the PIB Fact Check unit shared a screenshot of a fake email carrying the subject line "Download e-PAN Card Online: A step-by-step," which was overlaid with a prominent "FAKE" stamp

The agency urged the public not to engage with such messages, saying, "Do not respond to any emails, links, SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information."

The email purported to explain how to download an e-PAN card and described the PAN card as "one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax Department."

The PIB Fact Check unit has regularly cautioned the public against misleading claims, online scams and fake communications circulating on social media and other digital platforms, advising people to verify information through official government channels before acting on such messages.

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Where to report phishing attempts

The PIB Fact Check unit said anyone who receives such phishing emails should report them to: webmanager@incometax.gov.in and incident@cert-in.org.in.

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