'Dowry' Harassment: Noida Woman Jumps To Death From Roof; Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested

A 24-year-old woman reportedly took her own life by leaping off her residence in the Ecotech-III region of Greater Noida and her relatives have blamed her husband and in-laws for harassment related to dowry, police told ANI.

As per authorities, the victim, known as Deepika, and hailing from Kudi Khera village within Badalpur police jurisdiction, had tied the knot with Hrithik, a local of Jalpura village, roughly a year-and-a-half ago.

The police said that the tragedy unfolded on Sunday night when Deepika allegedly jumped from the rooftop of her residence after becoming overwhelmed by purported dowry-related mistreatment at the hands of her husband and in-laws. She suffered severe injuries and subsequently passed away. Upon receiving the news, officers from the Ecotech-III police station arrived at the scene and arranged for the body to be sent for an autopsy after fulfilling legal procedures.

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Following a report filed by the woman's father, a formal complaint has been lodged under pertinent sections addressing dowry harassment and instigation. Law enforcement officials stated that Hrithik, along with Deepika's father-in-law, Manoj, has been arrested in relation to the case. Authorities indicated that further legal action is pending and the investigation is being conducted from all perspectives.

The police are also documenting testimonies from family members and gathering evidence tied to the claims made by the victim's relatives, police said in a statement to the agency. The family reported that Deepika reached out to them on Sunday in an agitated state, revealing that she was being mistreated by her husband and his relatives.

Deepika's Father tried to resolve

Deepika's father and other family members are said to have gone to her marital residence later that evening to mediate the situation. A few hours after their arrival, they were informed that Deepika had plunged from the balcony and suffered severe injuries, as per the agency.

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