Domino's Manager Slapped After Water Dispute In Faridabad, CCTV Captures Assault

A store manager at a Domino's outlet in Haryana's Faridabad alleged that he was assaulted by a group of men after a customer at the outlet was not provided water, according to reports.

Following the complaint, police have registered the case and as part of the investigation are examining CCTV footage.

According to preliminary reports, a disagreement over a glass of water at a Domino's outlet in Faridabad escalated into a physical altercation, with a customer allegedly slapping the store manager before several others joined the assault. The incident was captured on the outlet's CCTV cameras.

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The alleged assault occurred late on November 2 at a Domino's outlet in Sector 12, where store manager Nitesh Kumar, 22, claimed he was attacked after a customer took offence at not being provided water.

Kumar, 22, who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Vinay Nagar, Sector 31, has been working at the outlet for the past year. Kumar stated in his complaint that only two staff members, including himself, were on duty at the time, while three other employees had gone out to deliver orders.

He alleged that a man named Ajay walked into the outlet and asked for water. However, as the staff were occupied with their work, they failed to attend to his request immediately, following which the man allegedly became agitated and picked an argument with them.

Kumar alleged that when he intervened and asked the man to remain calm, he was slapped. Several associates of the man subsequently entered the outlet and allegedly joined the assault.

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Manager Alleges Police Failed To Intervene

The manager said he called the police following the altercation. However, he alleged that the assault continued even after police personnel reached the spot, claiming that they watched without intervening.

He further said that although he submitted a written complaint, no FIR had been registered at the time of his statement.

Police Examining CCTV Footage

Station House Officer Satbir of the Central police station confirmed that police had received a complaint in connection with the incident.

He said investigators were examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Further action would be taken after the investigation, he added.

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