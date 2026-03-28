DMK Candidate List 2026: Check Who Is Contesting From Which Assembly Constituency

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released the list of 164 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party has renominated Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi from their existing city seats.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who recently joined DMK, has been fielded from Bodinayakkanur, and former minister Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore South.

Two of Panneerselvam's colleagues, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, who had joined the DMK earlier, have also been given tickets.

Most of the ministers, MLAs and seniors were also retained.

Former minister V Senthil Balaji has been fielded from Coimbatore South.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayan, DMK president Stalin, said he would contest once again from Kolathur. Udhayanidhi is seeking re-election from Chepauk-Triplicane, also in the city.

Ministers Durai Murugan (DMK general secretary), K N Nehru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian, and EV Velu have been retained.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: NDA Seals Deal — Check How Many Seats AIADMK, BJP, PMK, AMMK Will Contest

Here is the list of the candidates with the respective constituencies:-

The ruling party on March 24, 2026 had already shared the seat allocation of 10 seats for the elections to its new ally, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest on eight Assembly seats with the DMK-led alliance.

The polling will be held in a single phase on April 23 in Tamil Nadu, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. Over 5.69 crore have registered to cast their votes, and the election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

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