Devendra Fadnavis Rides Royal Enfield 350 To Vidhan Bhavan After PM Modi's Call To Conserve Fuel — Watch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday morning riding a Royal Enfield Bullet 350, accompanied by state minister Ashish Shelar.

The gesture was a demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia energy crisis.

The video of the two leaders pulling up to the legislature on the iconic motorcycle quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention as one of the most visible acts of solidarity with the Prime Minister's appeal by a sitting Chief Minister.

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has severely disrupted global oil and gas markets, leading to shortages and price increases in several countries.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to refrain from activities that impose a burden on foreign reserves, describing responsible consumption as a form of "modern patriotism" that can help safeguard the country's economic interests during global instability.

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Maharashtra moved swiftly in response. Fadnavis directed that the number of vehicles in the convoys of all ministers, including his own, be reduced by 50 per cent with immediate effect, and instructed the Chief Secretary to prepare a comprehensive fuel-saving plan to be presented at the state cabinet meeting on May 14.

The directive also pushed departments to expand the use of electric vehicles, increase reliance on online meetings to reduce travel costs, and evaluate the necessity of foreign visits — with a clear push to cancel or defer non-essential international travel.

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As part of the measures, senior officials will be required to use public transport such as local trains and buses, underscoring the government's push to curb discretionary spending.

The response has not been limited to Maharashtra alone.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced he would travel within the state using trains and public transport instead of helicopters, while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said he had halved his vehicle usage and would undertake official travel only when necessary.

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