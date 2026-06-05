Delhi University College Professor Found Murdered With Severe Head Injury, Bruises On Face

A 43-year-old Delhi University assistant professor was found murdered in her apartment in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday, prompting a major police investigation, reported Hindustan Times.

The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, taught at Shivaji College and had been appointed as a permanent faculty member in 2023 after serving for several years as an ad hoc professor and guest lecturer.

She lived alone at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave and was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings with her husband, who is based in Bengaluru.

The case came to light on Thursday afternoon after Paul's sister became concerned when repeated phone calls went unanswered. After arriving at the flat and finding it locked from the outside, Paul's sister, who lives in Mayur Vihar with her family, alerted neighbours and members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). The lock was broken open, revealing Paul lying dead inside the apartment, reported HT.

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According to police, the victim had suffered a severe head injury, slit wrists and multiple bruises on her face and body, suggesting a violent physical struggle before her death.

A colleague told HT that college staff had been unable to contact Paul since around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Delhi Police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar police station. Multiple police, forensic and crime teams have been deployed to examine the crime scene, analyse CCTV footage and identify the suspect, according to the report.

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