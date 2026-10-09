Delhi Schools, Colleges Shift Classes Online, Postpone Exams Amid Security Concerns

Several schools and colleges in Delhi have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations scheduled for October 10 amid security concerns and disruption of metro services ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has informed parents that classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be conducted online on Saturday, citing extensive barricading in the New Delhi area and concerns over students' safety.

The school has also discontinued its stay-back facility for students on Friday. The inauguration of its Activity Week, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed, with a fresh date to be announced later.

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Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has rescheduled its parent-teacher meeting (PTM), scheduled for Saturday, to discuss students' report cards. The revised schedule will be communicated to parents soon, the school said.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said that due to the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and in the interest of students' safety, sports day practice and enrichment classes for classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

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Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering in Paschim Vihar has postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to Monday, citing anticipated closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations and possible disruption of services.

In a notice, the college said the decision was taken in accordance with directions from the dean of the University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, Delhi. The examination timings will remain unchanged on the revised date.

The Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology in Rohini has also postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to October 12 following a communication from the Delhi Police regarding anticipated metro restrictions.

The institute said the decision was approved by the dean of USICT, GGSIPU, and the BTech Programme Coordination Committee. Department heads have been asked to inform faculty members and students about the revised schedule.

The Delhi Police had requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until further notice, citing a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and the possibility of unruly movement towards sensitive locations.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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