Internet Shutdown In Delhi! Mobile Data To Be Suspended Near Jantar Mantar From 10 PM Tonight

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the suspension of internet services within a 4-km radius in New Delhi.

Internet services will remain suspended within the 4-kilometer radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path, which is considered the prime location in Central Delhi, which also houses the official government building and the official designated protest site, Janatar Mantar.

The suspension will be in effect from 10 PM today, Oct 9 till 10 PM on Oct 10.

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The order, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, directs telecom operators to suspend mobile internet services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and related rules, Delhi Police has said.

The order, issued on Friday evening by the office of the deputy commissioner of police and addressed to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and MTNL, said, "The Union Home Secretary has considered our request for suspending internet services under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 read with Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act 2023 to suspend mobile internet services (all technologies) at and around a radius of 04 kms from Janpath-Kartavya Path Crossing from 2200 Hrs. of 09/10/2026 to 2200 Hrs. of 10/10/2026... It is, therefore, requested to take all necessary steps to implement the above order immediately."

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