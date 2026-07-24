Delhi Police Says No Ban Imposed On Food Delivery, Calls Social Media Claims 'Rumours'

Delhi Police has issued a clarification saying that there is no ban imposed on food deliveries via applications like Swiggy, Zomato and the like across the New Delhi area, which is the epicenter of the CJP protests.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading."

The post urged citizens not to believe or share "unverified" and "misleading" information and to rely only on official sources for accurate and authentic updates.

The clarification comes after an initial advisory by the Delhi police aimed to "regulate" movement of app-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms in and around the protest sites.

The advisory stated,"App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order."

Restrictions on these apps and movement of citizens in and around protest sites is under the purview of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, according to the Delhi Police.

Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, has been enforced by the Delhi Police around Jantar Mantar and the New Delhi district. This order bans assemblies of five or more people, restricts unauthorised protest marches toward Parliament, and limits app-based delivery and mobility services near the protest site.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had flagged the restrictions earlier, calling them attempts to lay siege to Jantar Mantar by the government.

"The government wants to LAY SIEGE to Jantar Mantar! It wants to restrict and stop food delivery, water delivery, sanitation facilities, medical treatment, power lines, and people's movement to the site! How much lower will they stoop? But remember. It only strengthens the resolve of those who refuse to surrender," Das said in a post on X.

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