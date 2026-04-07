Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain As Temperatures Dip, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Two Days

Delhi-NCR region witnessed a light spell of rain early Tuesday morning, with cloudy skies lowering the mercury after a sustained period of heat in several sectors of the national capital. Driven by a western disturbance, this sudden transition aligns with a wider atmospheric shift currently impacting northwest India. Data cited by TOI shows daytime temperatures in Delhi were hovering between 30°C and 32°C, while overnight minimums stayed within the 19°C to 21°C range.

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The shift was seen across NCR, with Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad experiencing similar conditions with light to moderate showers during the early hours. A yellow alert remains in place for Wednesday, April 8, as the weather agency forecasts thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds. As per the IMD, light rain with pleasant weather will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, and wind speeds may reach up to 30-40 km/h during these periods.

Minimum temperatures stayed below normal across Delhi's weather stations. While Safdarjung and Palam clocked in at 17.7°C and 17.9°C, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar were notably cooler, dipping to 16.6°C and 16.7°C. These figures, along with the 17.8°C recorded at the Ridge, reflect a significant cooling trend in the early morning hours, as per TOI.

"Loose objects may fly-keep watch and stay indoors," cautioned the IMD. The weather agency recommended closing all doors and windows and avoiding travel during the storm. For those outdoors, it is critical to avoid seeking shelter under trees or concrete walls and to stay away from water bodies and electronic appliances.

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Delhi AQI

The air quality in the capital is in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 117 on the AQI on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. It is expected to persist in the "moderate" category until April 9.

Alongside the weather update, the CPCB noted that an AQI of 0-50 is 'good' and 51-100 is 'satisfactory.' While the rain may help clear the air, levels between 101-200 are 'moderate,' while anything above 300 is 'very poor' to 'severe.'

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