Delhi Lt Gov Directs 20% Reservations For Ex-Agniveers In Group 'C' Posts Like Police Constable, Fireman, Forest Guard And More

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in group 'C' posts of police constables, firemen, forest guards, jail warders and wildlife guards.

Sandhu reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to ex-Agniveers (retired short service Army personnel) across various government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the chief secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers.

This initiative is being implemented in accordance with the guiding vision of the government of India, Sandhu said in a post on X.

"To effectively harness the discipline, skills, and training of these young men and women, directed the implementation of a 20% reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C' posts, including Police Constables, Firemen, Jail Warders, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guards," the LG said.

Group C posts are non-gazetted positions.

He said recruitment will be open to all eligible ex-Agniveers to ensure equal opportunity and recognise their service to the nation.

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A deadline of June 30 has been set for all departments concerned to complete the necessary processes and amendments to recruitment rules, he said.

The departments have further been empowered to deploy and utilise the specialised capabilities of these recruits in line with their operational requirements, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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