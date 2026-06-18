Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar Praises Dhurandhar's Anti-Terror Theme; Calls 'Sequel More Impressive'

Blockbuster action film Dhurandhar has found an admirer in Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar. The diplomat recently praised the film for going beyond entertainment and presenting a broader message about how countries can combat terrorism through strong institutions, intelligence systems and technology.

Speaking to NDTV, Azar said he had watched both installments of the franchise and was particularly impressed by the second film. Sharing his views on the movie, Azar said the sequel stood out for its portrayal of India's efforts to dismantle organised terror networks.

Azar Praises Film's Core Theme

"I like the second even more," he said, adding that the film effectively showcases the challenges posed by such networks and the measures taken to neutralise them.

One aspect of the film that particularly caught Azar's attention was its depiction of the connection between terrorism and other criminal activities. "The combination of terror attacks with terror financing and drug dealing and counterfeit money was all combined in a network that was really destroying this country," he said.

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Azar noted that the film illustrates how these interconnected operations can threaten a country's social and economic fabric. He also pointed to the way the story highlights efforts to break such networks and restore order.

Praising the film's broader message, he said, "Beyond the theatricals of it, which are very nice to watch, these are very important because they show that a country is capable of functioning."

He also stressed the role of advanced intelligence systems and technology in ensuring stability, adding, "When you improve the level of functionality, the sophistication of intelligence and the combination of that with technology, it can bring stability, and it can bring prosperity."

His comments have added an international perspective to the discussion surrounding Dhurandhar, which has already emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year.

While audiences may remember Dhurandhar for its action and patriotism, Azar believes its lasting impact lies in its portrayal of a nation's fight to defeat terror and restore stability.

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