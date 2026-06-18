Accenture Earnings: Revenue Forecast Trimmed; New Bookings Slip To $19.3B; Shares Slump 12%

Accenture Plc. has narrowed its full year revenue forecast to a range of 3% to 4% in local currency; excluding the 1% impact from its from US federal business, the revenue growth is seen in the 4% to 5% range.

The software giant's new bookings fell to $19.3 billion from $19.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose by $1 billion to $18.7 billion, marking a 6% increase in US dollar terms and 3% growth in local currency.

Profitability grew as accenture expanded its operating margin by 20 basis points to 17%, while diluted earnings per share climbed 9% to $3.80.

Accenture generated free cash flow of $3.6 billion during the quarter and returned $2.2 billion to shareholders, including $1.2 billion through share repurchases or redemptions of 6 million shares.

Along with redemptions, returned cashflow also included $1 billion in dividend payments, with the quarterly dividend rising 10% to $1.63 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company has raised its earnings outlook and now expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.38 to $13.50, representing a 10% to 11% increase.

The company also expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to come in between $13.78 and $13.90, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 7% to 8%. Accenture maintained its free cash flow guidance for the full year, expecting it to remain in the range of $10.8 billion to $11.5 billion.

Accenture's shares fell sharply by nearly 12% in pre-market trade, indicating a gap down open later today. Futures tied to the stock traded 11.5% to $138 as of 7:25 a.m. EST (4:56 p.m. IST). The Stock has slumped 49.8% in the last one year and 41.85% year-to-date.

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