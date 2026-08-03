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Job Maket Watch: Insurance Climbs, Banking Sinks — Check Scorecard Of Top 15 Sectors

AI and machine learning job roles have grown 25% year-on-year even as overall IT hiring has slipped, as per Naukri's JobSpeak index for June 2026.

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Job Maket Watch: Insurance Climbs, Banking Sinks — Check Scorecard Of Top 15 Sectors
  • India's white-collar hiring grew 6% YoY in June with sectoral disparities evident
  • Insurance sector led with 16% growth, driven by strong demand in Chennai and Hyderabad
  • Banking and financial services saw the steepest decline with a 12% drop in hiring
How is the demand for AI talent impacting overall tech hiring?

India's white-collar hiring activity grew 6% year-on-year in June, with a sharp divergence emerging across sectors. Insurance hiring surged 16% YoY, while banking and financial services hiring fell 12%, the steepest decline among all sectors tracked, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report.

The insurance sector's growth was driven by strong regional demand, with Chennai posting a 29% YoY surge and Hyderabad recording a 15% rise in hiring activity. Telecom hiring also grew 6% YoY, with fresher recruitment in the sector jumping 25%.

Sector-wise breakdown

Among the 15 sectors tracked by Naukri, eight recorded growth and seven saw declines in June. Insurance (+16%) led the pack, followed by FMCG (+7%), Telecom (+6%) and Real Estate (+5%). BPO/ITES hiring rose 4%, led by a 54% surge in hiring by foreign multinational corporations, while Pharma and Biotech hiring also grew 4%. Healthcare posted a more modest 2% rise, and Oil and Gas hiring was flat.

ALSO READ: Uneven Realities Of Women's Jobs In Indian Cities | The Reason Why

On the other end, Auto sector hiring dipped 1%, GCC hiring fell 1% nationally, Retail declined 2%, and IT/Software Services hiring slipped 3%. Hospitality hiring fell 3%, Education dropped 4%, and Banking and Financial Services recorded the sharpest decline at 12%.

Chennai and Hyderabad bucked the national GCC trend, posting 19% and 15% surges respectively in GCC-linked hiring.

How is the job market shaping up? Its good news for some sectors and worrying signs for others.

How is the job market shaping up? It's good news for some sectors and worrying signs for others.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

AI hiring bucks the IT slowdown

Even as overall IT/software services hiring declined 3% YoY, demand for AI and machine learning talent grew 25% over the same period, pointing to a shift in where technology companies are concentrating their hiring budgets.

"Even as IT hiring has moderated, AI hiring within the sector grew 16% YoY in June. That divergence is important because it shows where tech companies are still investing. AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts towards more senior and specialised talent," said Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO, Info Edge.

Experience levels and geography

Hiring for professionals with 13-15 years of experience grew fastest at 12% YoY, followed by seasoned professionals with over 16 years of experience at 9%, driven largely by BPO/ITES and Oil and Gas sectors. Fresher hiring (0-3 years) rose 8%, led by non-IT sectors such as Insurance and FMCG.

On geography, Bhubaneswar recorded the sharpest city-level growth at 21% YoY, followed by Chennai's GCC-led surge. Jaipur and Coimbatore emerged as fresher hiring hotspots, growing 17% and 16% respectively, while Ranchi (down 10%) and Chandigarh (down 8%) posted the steepest declines.

The overall JobSpeak index stood at 3,027 in June 2026, up from 2,854 in June 2025, a 6% YoY increase.

ALSO READ: More AI, Fewer Jobs? Sridhar Vembu Sounds Alarm On IT Hiring

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