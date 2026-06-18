NEET UG Re-Exam: NTA Issues Fresh Message To Students, Assures Robust Safeguards In Place

With the NEET UG 2026 examination just three days away, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a message to candidates, urging them to remain calm, trust their preparation and avoid being influenced by rumours circulating online.

In a statement addressed to students, the agency emphasised that the examination will be conducted as scheduled and advised candidates to rely only on official communication issued by the NTA. The agency cautioned students against believing unverified reports regarding a possible postponement of the examination or other misinformation being shared on social media platforms.

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The NTA said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe, secure and fair examination process. According to the agency, preparations have been carried out in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies across the country.

Reassuring candidates about the integrity of the examination, the NTA stated that robust, multi-layered safeguards have been implemented to prevent malpractice and protect the interests of genuine students. It warned that any attempt to compromise the examination process would be dealt with strictly.

The agency also referred to the decision taken on 3 May regarding the examination process. "The difficult decision taken on 3 May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," it added.

Acknowledging the stress and anxiety often associated with competitive examinations, the NTA reminded students that mental health support remains available through the MANAS helpline (14416). Candidates experiencing pressure or emotional difficulties were encouraged to seek assistance when needed.

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The agency also appealed to parents, teachers and the wider community to support students during the final days before the examination by avoiding the spread of unverified information and helping create a calm environment.

“Trust yourselves and give it your best,” the NTA said, assuring candidates that it stands with them as they prepare for the examination.

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